Mother killed in hit and run crash (ON CAM)

A mother on her way home from church lost her life after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 11 a.m. near 15th and Lincoln on Milwaukee's south side. Surveillance cameras captured the moments just before the impact -- and the striking driver is at large. Police say four people were seen fleeing the scene after the crash, not bothering to stop to check on the mother and her son, 13 -- still in their vehicle.

"I still can't believe she's gone," Nancy Andrade, the victim's niece said. "I go back to how I found her in the accident."

Surveillance cameras on a nearby restaurant captured the violent collision. According to police, a Ram pickup truck was headed eastbound on W. Lincoln Ave. at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and collided with a westbound Toyota Corolla, before striking three other vehicles.

Numerous good Samaritans, including Loai Atali, who owns a nearby convenience store, ran out to help.

"It was a horrible scene," Atali said.

After the crash, the occupants of the Ram fled the scene on foot. Witnesses gathered around the victims' vehicle.

"They tried to help the mom and she was screaming 'where's my son? Is he OK?'" Nattalie Lopez said.

Lopez tended to the child.

"He was very sad. I noticed his hand was bleeding. I could only imagine the pain he was going through right now. I didn't want him to see his mom like that. Her leg was broken," Lopez said.

"She loved her son so much. She would do anything for him," Andrade said.

The driver of the Corolla, Monica Hernandez, 43, suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital. Her young son was taken to the hospital for for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

One of the passengers of the Ram, woman, 23, turned herself in late Sunday night.

MPD is seeking a known male driver in the incident. The good Samaritans said they hope viewers might recognize the individuals who fled the truck after the crash, never once turning back to help.

A GoFundMe.com account has been established to help with funeral expenses for Monica Hernandez.

"You can't, you know...we did not expect this," Andrade said. "Hopefully they have some remorse and come back and show their face for what they did. I'm grateful for those people who were there."