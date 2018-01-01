Amazon worth more than Microsoft for first time

Move over Microsoft. Amazon is now the biggest company in the state of Washington -- and third largest in America.

Amazon's market value soared above $685 billion, making the Jeff Bezos-led giant worth more than Microsoft for the first time ever. Microsoft's market value currently stands at $684 billion.

Amazon now trails only Apple, which has a market cap of about $815 billion, and Google owner Alphabet, valued at $750 billion.

These tech giants are all in a race to the magical trillion dollar level, a height that no U.S. company has topped as of yet.

But Amazon clearly has the most momentum. Its stock has soared nearly 21% this year, well ahead of the gains of Alphabet and Microsoft. Apple's stock has fallen year-to-date.

Bezos has already passed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the wealthiest person on the planet back in October, according to Forbes and Bloomberg. Bezos is now worth $116 billion, nearly $25 billion more than Gates.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg rank third and fourth in the world's richest rankings.