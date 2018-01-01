Several injured in 12-car crash

A Ballwin woman was killed and several were injured in multiple accidents that closed both directions of I-44 between Lebanon and Rolla Sunday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) worked three separate accidents in the eastbound and westbound lanes between the mile marker 138 and 186 around 5 p.m.
Police said Deborah Anderson, 63, of Ballwin, was killed in a 12-vehicle crash. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate 44 near mile marker 138 just east of Lebanon.
Two people were airlifted from the scene of a 30 car pile-up on eastbound Interstate 44 at mile marker 186 in Rolla.
A total of 11 injuries have been reported from the crash.
"It was some of the worst accidents I've ever seen," said Rachel Madryga, who was involved in a wreck along I-44 in Rolla less than a half a mile away from the 30 car pile-up, "it was really scary."
Madryga says the roads along I-44 in and around Rolla were especially icy, with black ice.
"I've never experienced my car swerve like that before ever," she said.
MSHP said the area is a high crash zone due to a sharp curve but the icy road conditions contributed to this crash.
In addition, westbound Interstate 44 was shut down near mile marker I-44 due to an injury crash.
Police reopened the interstate at all three crash sites at 8:30 p.m.
Troop I tweeted that the roads are still slick and hazardous due to the afternoon snow storm.
Law enforcement is still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the accident.