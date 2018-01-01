Slain Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter implicated in GTTF case

During testimony in the corruption trial of two Baltimore police detectives, another stunning twist unfolded Monday afternoon.

While being cross-examined by defense attorneys, former Baltimore police detective Momodu Gondo told the jury that 10 years ago he worked in a unit with Sean Suiter. According to Gondo, the squad would steal money and then split it.

Suiter, who went on to became a homicide detective with the department, was shot in the head on November 15 of last year. Suiter died the next day, the same day he was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury in a case that involved Gun Trace Task Force supervisor Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.

Suiter's case remains unsolved.