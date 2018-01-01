Trump labels some Democrats 'treasonous' for their State of the Union reaction

President Donald Trump mocked Democrats Monday for their stony reactions during his State of the Union speech last week, saying that it was even "treasonous."

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'Treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not," he said to laughter.

"Can we call that treason? Why not," he added. He made the remarks during a speech at a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country that much," he said, adding it was "very, very sad."

Trump's comments came less than a week after he delivered his State of the Union address in which he preached the virtue of bipartisanship.

The comments were the second time he criticized Democrats for not sufficiently applauding him during his State of the Union address.

And on Monday, Trump signaled that Democrats' refusal to applaud portions of his speech -- notably when he called attention to record-low unemployment among African-Americans and Hispanic Americans -- will make it much more difficult for him to work with Democrats on bipartisan legislation.