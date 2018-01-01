Community Bands Together to Help Family After Devastating Fire

Outside the snow was coming down at a good clip in Pleasant Mount and the parking lot at the fire hall was jam-packed.

Inside, barely room to move. All of these men, women and children were here for one thing: to help the Jonas family recover from a devasting barn fire.

"The day after the fire I had about 50 students in my classroom that said, 'Ms. Hack, we want to do something about this and help this family,'" said Kayla Hack, Honesdale High School Teacher.

Nearly one month ago, the massive fire destroyed the Jonas Family Dairy Barn near Pleasant Mount and roughly 100 cows inside.

It wasn't long and Honesdale high school agriculture students started planning for the Jonas family farm benefit.

"It broke my heart because I'd hate to have that happen to use, knowing they're so close to me, it breaks my heart," said Lily Fries, a junior.

The Jonas family is well known and loved by neighbors and fellow farmers. So it's easy to see why this huge crowd came out for food, raffles and more to help the dedicated, longtime farmers recover.

"We have hundreds, hundreds of people filling this place. I mean, we can't even fit them all, there's so many. It means so much to know we live in a community where this many people would come out to support the Jonas family," said Tanya Hentschel, of Vandling.

"I'm just here with the other community people trying to help these poor folks out. They had a bad tragedy that the barn burned down," said Chris Curtis of Waymart.

With the loss of that barn and much of their livelihood inside, the Jonas family has gained a lot. Seeing an entire community come together to help them when it's needed most.

"They are completely humbled by this event and that the community has come together to support them in this way."

So many people turned out for the benefit in Wayne County, they nearly ran out of food.

Organizers say they raised $56,000 for the Jonas family.