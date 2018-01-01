Pink defends Super Bowl performance

Pink may have been sick when she performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, but it didn't stop her sass.

The singer is known for being outspoken and was no less so after a Twitter user criticized her performance.

A user known as @King_Sullivan tweeted, "If I've said it once, I've said it 1000 times. Pink sucks and if you like her singing you're dumb #SuperBowl." Pink clapped back.

"Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch," Pink tweeted.

Pink is a native of Philadelphia and was majorly stoked to be performing at Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots (not to mention that the Eagles went on to win).

But unfortunately she was felled by the flu just prior to her performance.

On Saturday she posted an Instagram photo of herself "Trying to practice the flu away."

Pink wrote she'd "been waiting to sing [the national anthem at the Super Bowl] since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song" but unfortunately got sick.

"And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek," she wrote. "You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are."

But the singer powered through, even spitting out a throat lozenge right before performing (a moment that of course social media users caught though they initially thought it was gum).

Pink shared her thanks with fans on Twitter.

"All of your prayers and well wishes and candles got me through today," she tweeted. "Thankyou so much for all the love and support. We [heart] you. #SuperBowl2018."