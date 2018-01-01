Eagles fans pack downtown Philly to celebrate win

It is a historic night in the "City of Brotherly Love," as Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate their first ever Super Bowl win.

Eagles fans have come out into the streets en masse to celebrate the team's victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Aerial images from CNN's affiliate WPVI showed fans packing Broad St. leading up to Philadelphia City Hall.

All of downtown Philly was packed with fans braving the cold weather.

And, of course, one brave fan scaled a light pole.