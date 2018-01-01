Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime

Justin Timberlake did not disappoint on Sunday night as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Timberlake sang a medley of his classic hits, including "Cry Me A River," "Suit & Tie," "SexyBack," "Senorita," "Mirrors," and "My Love," and a mix of some of his newer songs, including his 2016 chart topping single, "Can't Stop The Feeling" and "Filthy," the new track off his newly-released "Man of the Woods" album.

The highlight was the cover of Prince's "I Would Die 4 U," which Timberlake sang along with a video of the Purple One's original performance of the song. It was a fitting tribute since the Super Bowl was in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But some Prince fans took to Twitter to slam the performance, citing a 1998 interview Prince did with Guitar World in which he said he despised the use of holograms. Although technically it was not a hologram, that didn't stop fans from criticizing Timberlake.

One fan tweeted: "Prince's hologram would have vomited all over this."

While another wrote: "Don't care that it was video on a sheet and not a hologram. Using Prince in death to elevate JT when Prince was not feeling JT at all in life. Exploitative crap."

Rumors circulated over the weekend that Timberlake would employ the use of Prince's hologram for the halftime show.

But Prince's longtime pal and former collaborator Sheila E. took to Twitter prior to the performance to assure fans that she had spoken to Timberlake and that he had no plans to use a hologram.