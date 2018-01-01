Crews assisting hiker that fell near Henline Falls in Marion Co.

Search and rescue crews are responding to Henline Falls after a man fell about 30 feet on Saturday.

At 8:15 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Office said rescue personnel reached the injured hiker. Rescue crews described the man as being seriously injured.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Linn County Search and Rescue and Marion County Search and Rescue also began the hike to help the injured hiker at 11:30 p.m.

Due to the terrain, the vast majority of the team was turned around and eight climbers continued on.

At 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning, those eight climbers reached the hiker and are now moving him to a potential lift area, where the Oregon National Guard can lift him to safety.