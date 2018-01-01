Clipping Locks in Support of Friends With Cancer in Wayne County

Usually it's Mick Frigoletto behind the barber chair at her shop in Honesdale putting the smock over a customer and turning the buzzer loose.

With her friends and family watching and two special ladies on either side, Mick said goodbye to her hair before the effects of chemotherapy do it for her.

"It's wonderful, inspiring and uplifting when you have cancer and struggling, you need people around you that care for you and support you," said Frigoletto.

It was just last June Newswatch 16 stopped by the barbershop for a Buzz-Off Cancer event. Mick's been holding the benefit for the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute since 2011. Bringing awareness to folks who battle cancer and now she's doing just that.

"I was like are you kidding me? Oh my god. If whatever we do can help someone else, someone else can see the story and know they're not alone."

By her side on this day, a friend and fellow brave woman in her own fight against breast cancer, Candy Carney, who only just starting to see her hair falling out.

"I came here to shave my hair in support with Mick. We both have breast cancer and I also have Ewing's sarcoma cancer which is in the lung," said Candy Carney of Waymart.

And when the hair was gone, the smiles and the support from loved ones wasn't. In fact, it was even more evident. Kind of like the new do Mick and Candy are sporting now.

"It's like air conditioning. Liberating."