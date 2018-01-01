Possible DUI Investigated After Motorcyclist Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on 405 Freeway in Torrance

A motorcyclist was dead and a pickup truck driver was arrested following a collision on the 405 Freeway in Torrance early Sunday morning, officers said.

Torrance firefighters first responded to the scene, in the southbound lanes between the exits for Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards, around 3 a.m.

The freeway reopened to southbound traffic around 9:30 a.m. after being closed for around six hours.

Footage from the scene showed wreckage from the crash strewn at least 200 yards across the roadway.

Investigators determined the pickup had been driving the wrong way based on how it came to rest, said Sgt. Ray Scheidnes with the California Highway Patrol.

"The pickup truck did end up against the sound wall facing the wrong way with its left side up against the wall, facing northbound in the southbound lane," he said.

The motorcyclist who was killed was believed to be a man in his 50s, officials said.

The pickup driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and subsequently arrested, according to Scheidnes.

Officials are now investigating whether drunken driving could have played a role in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.