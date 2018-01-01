FD: East Hampton house destroyed in early AM fire

Crews battled a fire that destroyed a house in East Hampton on Saturday morning, according to fire chief Greg Voelker.

Fire officials said a call came in around 3 a.m. and firefighters were dispatched to a home on Knowles Road.

According to chief Voelker, the fire took roughly 40 minutes to knock down, three children and two adults were able to make it safely out of the home because the fire detectors went off.

The homeowners told Eyewitness News that they're grateful they made it out.

Voelker said there weren't any fire hydrants near the home where the fire took place and water had to be brought in.

"We had no hydrants," Voelker said. "We tanked the water in. We were unable to establish a water source so we had to call in tankers from a much larger area than we normally do."

The home was built in the 1730s according to fire officials and cause of the fire has not yet been determined.