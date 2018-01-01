Why Whoopi Goldberg won't say the President's name

Comedy legend Whoopi Goldberg steadfastly refuses to say President Trump's name out loud, despite acknowledging that he's "the man in charge."

In an interview with CNN's David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," Goldberg said that she "can't" use Donald Trump's name in conjunction with the word "President," and that though she knows that "people don't like that I don't do it, I'm fine with that."

"There's lots of stuff I do that people don't like, you know, I can live with that," she added.

Goldberg, a native New Yorker who appeared along with Trump in the 1994 "Little Rascals" movie, described their relationship as one that had been "cordial," but told Axelrod that she had been "deeply" bothered over the years by Trump's outspoken comments, especially "the nonsense about whether Barack Obama was an American citizen."

"I know he went to school and I know he knows that Hawaii was part of the United States.-And I know that the real bottom line of that conversation was how can he be our president, and it's like listen, man.- He won," she said.

Asked by Axelrod to respond to Trump's assertion that he is the "least racist person you know," Goldberg retorted that "in his mind, he probably is," adding that she believed the President has an inherent belief that there are inferior people to him.

"You know, you keep -- you keep saying you're not racist and then you do racist stuff.- And then you hear racist things and you don't say 'Hey, that's not how we talk here.'- So for me, he has a lot of issues.- But I -- I always said he had issues," she said.

She told Axelrod that she empathized with Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who have protested racial injustice in America by taking a knee during the national anthem.

"I understand when somebody says, 'I don't think this represents me, I'm not doing a work stoppage, I'm not being disrespectful, I'm kneeling...my back is not to the flag, I'm kneeling, begging to be recognized,'" she said.

Not to mention, she emphasized, "nobody owns these guys, these guys work their tails off, and when they get a bad knee, they're done. As for Kaepernick, Goldberg said she has "nothing but respect for him, because it's hard to stand and p**s in the wind."

Asked by Axelrod if Goldberg had a message for the President, Goldberg said she had "no message for him," but she did have something to "for the people around him."

"Change is coming, and it's not coming because it's even ideological, it's coming because you're endangering, you're allowing things that endanger our children, our country, our air," she said.

"I just want people in (power) who remember what the promise of America is.-Not was, but is," she added.