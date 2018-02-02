The most interesting part of the Nunes memo? Trump's reaction

On Friday, we finally got the much-promised memo crafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) that allegedly blows the top off of the "deep state" conspiracy within the Justice Department aimed at discrediting Donald Trump's presidency.

It was, um, less than promised.-There were any number of allegations in it, but very few indisputable facts.

What was more interesting to me was how Trump reacted to the memo.

"I think it's a disgrace," he said. "What's going on in this country, I think it's a disgrace." He added, "A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that."

In case you were wondering who Trump meant about being "ashamed of themselves," he made himself very clear soon after.

Asked whether he had confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in the wake of the memo -- it showed that Rosenstein had approved at least one FISA warrant aimed at surveilling one-time Trump aide Carter Page -- Trump responded: "You figure that one out."

As CNN's Kevin Liptak reports: "One official said the President blames Rosenstein for the current state of the Russia probe and "is unlikely to ever get beyond it."

So, let's review. Trump has fired one FBI director. He has repeatedly bad-mouthed his own attorney general, Jeff Sessions. He is vague about whether to keep Rosenstein on but almost certainly won't forgive the deputy attorney general. He publicly pressured deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to resign. He rejected the advice of Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Trump's handpicked replacement for Comey, not to release the Nunes memo.

The Point: It's not too much to say that Trump is at open war with his own Justice Department. And we've never seen anything like that before.

