wx_icon Mason City 14°

wx_icon Albert Lea 14°

wx_icon Austin 14°

wx_icon Charles City 14°

wx_icon Rochester 13°

Clear

President Trump returning to Palm Beach County around 7 p.m. Friday

President Donald Trump and the first lady will be returning to Palm Beach County on Friday night.FAA restricti...

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 5:31 PM

President Donald Trump and the first lady will be returning to Palm Beach County on Friday night.

Scroll for more content...

FAA restrictions went into effect Friday and continue through Sunday.

According to the White House, Air Force One will depart Joint Base Andrews around 4:40 p.m. en route to Palm Beach International Airport.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to land around 7 p.m.

This will be the president's fifth trip to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

Trump's last planned trip to the area was canceled due to the government shutdown that occurred Jan. 20.

The Town of Palm Beach tweeted out the following message:

"CHANGES IN TRAFFIC PATTERNS BEGINNING FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2018 NO LATER THAN 6AM: Expect traffic delays and road closures in this area thru Sunday, February 4, 2018. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes."

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events