University in San Antonio asks for immunity in fatal shooting of student

The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio is asking an appeals court for immunity in the shooting death of a student.

In December of 2013, police say student Cameron Redus was getting out of his car near his apartment on campus, when he was approached by a UIW police officer. Somehow, a struggle between the two started and the student was shot five times.

The university is asking that the lawsuit be thrown out against them and wants the same immunity that government agencies have when it comes to public safety.

The ruling is expected to take several weeks.