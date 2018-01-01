wx_icon Mason City 13°

KT McFarland withdraws nomination to be US ambassador to Singapore

President Donald Trump's pick to be US ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, has asked the President to withdraw her...

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 2:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 3:57 PM

President Donald Trump's pick to be US ambassador to Singapore, KT McFarland, has asked the President to withdraw her nomination, a White House official said Friday.

In December, Democrats placed a hold on the nomination until she answers their questions about her knowledge of communications between fired national security adviser Michael Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak, a Democratic source told CNN at the time.

The Senate eventually sent her nomination back to the White House at the end of 2017, and the White House decided to re-nominate the former deputy national security adviser in January despite warnings from Democrats that they were unlikely to support her amid questions about previous congressional testimony.

