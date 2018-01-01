'Village of Hope' homeless camp cleared out in NE Portland

A short-lived homeless camp has been cleared out in northeast Portland.

The tent city sprang up a week or so ago near Northeast 171st Avenue and Airport Way.

The camp, dubbed "Village of Hope" by people living there, was in the Big Four Corners Natural Area with protected wetlands and streams. City leaders said earlier this week the camp was not legal and the campers would need to move or face arrest.

The city provided notice to the campers and offered to connect them with social workers and get them into shelters.

Still, protesters disrupted a City Council meeting Wednesday over the issue and expressed their support for homeless people at the camp Thursday.

Park rangers gave people at the camp an extra day to move out of the area Thursday. On Friday morning, police and park rangers cleared it out.

There was lingering frustrating among the campers.

"That point is, from the very beginning, to have a village which is sustainable and help people get off the street. That goal hasn't been met," one camper told FOX 12.

Authorities said they issued three exclusions and eight warnings regarding camping in the area.