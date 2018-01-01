Judge to hear arguments on whether to block Gov. Greitens use of secret texting app Judge to hear arguments on whether to block Gov. Greitens use of secret texting app

On Friday, a Cole County judge will hear arguments on whether to block the use of the Confide app by Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff members, while the Attorney General's office is investigating.

Scroll for more content...

Two St. Louis attorneys filed lawsuits against the governor's office for using the app Confide on their personal cell phones to communicate with each other. The app erases a text message after it is read and prevents anyone from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshot of the text. The lawsuit claims the app undermines Missouri's open records laws. The Missouri Sunshine law is in place to establish government transparency by allowing public access to state meetings, records, votes, actions and deliberations.

As of Thursday, the Kansas City Star reports the governor's staffers appear to have deleted their accounts with the Confide app.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's Office is investigating. Right now, Hawley says the law doesn't give his office enough to work with yet to do a thorough investigation or punish anyone if they violated the law for retaining records.

"I am confident we will get the information we need, and if we can't, then we will make that known," said Hawley, "If we do not receive cooperation for these inquiries and can't get the information we need to conduct a review, we will make that public."

In December, Gov. Greitens ?commented on the Confide app usage claims:

"This is another nothing story that's coming from a liberal media outlet that is just desperate for salacious headlines."