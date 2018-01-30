How Democrats could release their own memo

In response to the expected release of a Republican memo alleging that the FBI abused its surveillance tools, Democrats on Capitol Hill have prepared their own memo in response.

Scroll for more content...

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, produced the 10-page document as a rebuttal to the GOP memo on alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses that the House panel voted to make public on Monday.

For the Democrat's memo to actually be released, it would have to undergo the same process that the Republican memo has gone through.

First, the House Intelligence Committee would vote to have the memo released to the public -- and if they vote for it, President Donald Trump would have five days to object to its public release.

When the committee voted Monday to release the memo spearheaded by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, the committee also rejected a motion from Schiff to release his own memo at the same time.

"Well, we are going to try to force another vote on this," Schiff told CBS on Friday about his memo. "The Republicans voted down the release of the Democratic response, which was quite breathtaking, because they said they were offering their own memo in the interest of full transparency."

House Speaker Paul Ryan's spokeswoman AshLee Strong said the speaker is open to the Democrat's memo to be released.

"The speaker is in favor of greater transparency," Strong said in a statement. "If it is scrubbed to ensure it does not reveal sources and methods of our intelligence gathering, the speaker supports the release of the Democrats' memo."

The Democrats' memo charges that the Nunes memo is an attempt to help the White House with the Russia investigation. It argues that proper procedures were followed in obtaining FISA warrants.