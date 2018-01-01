Michelle Obama to continue her White House tradition at the Kennedy Center

Former first lady Michelle Obama is poised to make her first major speech since leaving office on Friday, continuing to host an event she held at the White House as first lady, but just over a mile away at the John F. Kennedy Center.

Obama will give a keynote speech at the School Counselor of the Year celebration, part of the Reach Higher initiative she started to promote higher education. A source familiar with her remarks hinted that Obama will address the current political climate, saying she will tell the school counselors that "their work is even more urgent and critically important at this moment in time."

"Mrs. Obama's remarks will celebrate school counselors all around the country and the impact they have on students' lives every day, noting that their work is even more urgent and critically important at this moment in time," the source said in a statement to CNN, adding, "Mrs. Obama will also honor Kirsten Perry, the Chicago-native and School Counselor of the Year, whose commitment to her students, her school, and her community should be an inspiration to all of us."

Obama spoke to the school counselors during her time in office and hosted the School Counselor of the Year celebration at the White House beginning in 2015. The American School Counselors Association did not reach out to the Trump administration to continue the event at the White House, opting to continue the tradition with Obama, a source familiar said.

Last year, the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event was Obama's final White House speech, marked with emotional remarks.

"I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong," Obama said at the time, her voice breaking several times near the end of her remarks. "So don't be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope; never fear."

Though she has maintained a low profile over the last year, adjusting to life in Washington beyond the White House, Obama has continued her work with the Reach Higher initiative she spearheaded as first lady, surprising students at Washington, DC, public schools, celebrating college signing day in New York City, and meeting with rising first year college students.

On Thursday, she made her first televised appearance since leaving office on "The Ellen Show," dishing on her post-White House life and making an appeal for empathy.

"We have to be an open-hearted nation and that's who we are. And that's the truth of who we are. We can't lose sight of that. So, let's just keep living our lives like that every single day and forget what they're saying in Washington," she said in the interview.