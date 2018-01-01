Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained

The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in an Eaton County, Michigan, court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Randall Margraves said he was a "distraught father" and cursed at Nassar, but Judge Janice Cunningham told him that was not allowed in court.

He then asked the judge for personal time alone with the "demon."

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

The judge declined, saying, "That's not how our legal system works."

"Well, I'm going to have to," Margraves responded, and he launched into a sprint toward Nassar.

Security rushed to stop him and grabbed him from behind before he was able to reach Nassar.

"I want that son of a b****!" the man yelled as he was being detained.

The outburst sparked harsh words from Michigan Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis in court.

"You cannot behave like this," she said. "This is letting him have his power over us."

As he was ushered out of the room, Margraves responded: "You haven't lived through it, lady."

Margraves is the father of Lauren and Madison Margraves, two young women who had spoken emotionally about how Nassar abused them just before their father addressed the court. A statement from Morgan Margraves, his third daughter, was read at Nassar's sentencing in neighboring Ingham County last month.

After a short break, Nassar was brought back into the room and court proceedings resumed.

"I know it is hard, but I need to ask all of you to try and not react in any physical way," Judge Cunningham said. "It is not appropriate. It does not show the right message. It actually just causes more pain and more discomfort, and certainly we already have enough of that in this courtroom."

Nassar, the former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, has pleaded guilty to 10 criminal sexual conduct charges across two Michigan counties. In court, he admitted to abusing his trusted position to sexually abuse girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Nassar is currently in Eaton County Circuit Court as dozens of women have come forward to explain how his abuse changed their lives.