Four shot and 18 injured in Calais migrants brawl

Four people have been shot and 18 injured after clashes erupted between migrants in the French port town of Calais Thursday.

According to CNN affiliate BFM, a brawl broke out between migrants of Afghan and African origin with witnesses reporting hearing gunshots.

The four gunshot victims were in critical condition a spokesman for Calais Prefecture told CNN.

The clashes come as tension continues to surround Calais, which remains home to hundreds of migrants despite the closure of the infamous Jungle camp in October 2016.

While the camp may have been demolished, hundreds of migrants remain in Calais.

According to a statement released by the Elysee Palace last month, there are currently about 300 to 500 migrants living in Calais -- down from 2,000 14 months ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed not to tolerate another Jungle camp being built in Calais, insisting the port town will not be used as a "side door" for migrants to gain access to the UK.

Britain has pledged to spend an extra -44.5 million ($63.3 million) to bolster UK border controls in France to help tackle illegal immigration and people smuggling rings.

France and Britain signed a new treaty last month aimed at speeding up asylum applications for migrants entitled to claim refuge in the UK.

The new pact will cover unaccompanied children and will reduce the processing times for cases from six months to one month for adults, and from six months to 25 days for minors.