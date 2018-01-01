Vehicle plows into pedestrians in downtown Shanghai

A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, injuring at least 18, the local government said.

The van mounted the sidewalk at a busy intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., knocking down pedestrians, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

A small fire broke out in the car but has since been extinguished by firefighters, it added. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, including three seriously injured.

In one video from the scene, a man lies motionless on the ground as pedestrians cry and crowd around a brown van billowing dark smoke.

In another, firefighters struggle to extinguish flames shooting up from inside the vehicle.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

