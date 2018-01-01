wx_icon Mason City

State bill would allow guns in churches on school grounds

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 10:16 AM

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 10:16 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 10:33 AM

A controversial proposal that would allow Hoosiers to carry their guns in church, even if it's on school property, is moving forward.

Right now, it's a felony to carry a handgun in church if the church is located on the grounds of a school unless you are authorized by the school board or are a member of law enforcement.

The new measure from Republican Senator Jack Sandlin would allow people to carry guns when attending a church service as long as they have a permit and permission from the church.

This would also extend to having guns inside schools if the house of worship (or church) is on school property.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill 5-2 on Wednesday. It now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

