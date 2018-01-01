wx_icon Mason City 30°

Students interrupt MSU Board of Trustees meeting

Students interrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting this morning in protest as the board voted to name Former Mich...

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 6:52 PM

Students interrupted the MSU Board of Trustees meeting this morning in protest as the board voted to name Former Michigan Governor John Engler as interim president.

Lou Anna Simon resigned from the position last week amid the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. Bill Beekman was named acting president before Engler was voted in.

After the board meeting, Engler held a news conference to address the media.

As he left the meeting, some students and attendees chanted "shame, shame, shame."

