House Divided: Super Bowl Puts Couple's Marriage To The Test

It's been said that "Love conquers all." A Nashua couple will find out if that's true after the Super Bowl.

Cassie Hennessy is a longtime Patriots season ticket holder but two years ago she married a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

"We can't really talk about football at this point," said Sean Hennessy.

The couple was hoping the Pats and Eagles "wouldn't" meet in the big game, but now they have to deal with it.

They met when they were both freshmen at Penn State. "That's the one team we can agree on," said Cassie.

Their apartment is now filled with memorabilia from all three teams. "She knows if there's too much Pats stuff it will end up in the trash," joked Sean.

Sean will be returning home to Pennsylvania to watch with his family while Cassie will join her parents and sisters in Groton, Mass.

If the Patriots win, Sean has to take Cassie to Disney World. Sean says he's going to wait until just before kickoff to text Cassie what he wants his prize to be.