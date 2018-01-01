Joe Biden to headline House Democratic retreat

Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the keynote address at next week's House Democratic retreat, according to a Democratic aide.

The retreat will be in Cambridge, Maryland, on February 7-9, but the date for government funding to run out is scheduled for February 8, and there are still several items left for Congress to negotiate ahead of the deadline.

The Republican retreat was scheduled to start on Wednesday, despite a collision between a train carrying members of Congress to West Virginia, and a truck. The driver of the truck was killed in the incident, but multiple sources said that all members of Congress on the train and their families were OK, with the exception of a few minor injuries.

Republicans are expected to discuss tax reform, workforce development, government and congressional reform, and infrastructure. Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled speakers at the GOP retreat.

Biden, who hasn't ruled out a 2020 bid, has been a vocal critic of the President.