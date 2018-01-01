More than two dozen displaced by apartment fire

More than two dozen residents of a Lakewood apartment complex need to find a new place to stay after a fire broke out early Wednesday.

Firefighters said they responded to the West Hills Apartments in the 300 block of Gordon Street just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters said smoke detectors alerted residents of the fire and everyone was able to get out safely. There were no reports of injuries.

Two apartments on the third floor sustained heavy damage, firefighters said.

Residents of all 24 units in the building - about 30 people in all - have had to leave their homes as a result of the fire, firefighters said. About 24 of those received help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.