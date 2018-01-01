Justice Dept. files to dismiss charges against Sen. Bob Menendez

wx_icon Mason City 31°

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 11:38 AM

The Justice Department Wednesday filed to dismiss its remaining charges against Sen. Bob Menendez, likely bringing the legal case against the New Jersey Democrat to a close.

An 11-week trial last fall resulted in a hung jury. Prosecutors had accused the senator of accepting bribes from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist in Florida, in return for political favors.

Menendez and Melgen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"Given the impact of the Court's Jan. 24 crder on the charges and the evidence admissible in a retrial, the United States has determined that it will not retry the defendants on the remaining charges," DOJ spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

