Macaulay Culkin would do 'Home Alone' remake if ...

With everything being rebooted and remade these days, it's natural that talk would turn to the classic "Home Alone."

Its star, Macaulay Culkin, recently did a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to promote his podcast titled "Bunny Ears" and site BunnyEars.com.

Participants couldn't resist asking him questions about the 1990 film that made him a child star.

Asked if he would consider participating in a "Home Alone" remake, Culkin, 37, offered an answer we assume was tongue-in-cheek.

"Only if it was set in the woods, - la 'Rambo,' " Culkin said.

A buff and grown Kevin McCallister racing through the woods with weapons? Surely he was joking.

Macaulay Culkin's hunky makeover has the internet swooning

Culkin appeared to be a bit more serious about his preference for the original film over the 1992 sequel.

"The first one was more fun because we didn't know what we were walking into, and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago," Culkin said. "Also it had 100% less Trump."

The latter was a reference to the President of the United States, who had a brief cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."