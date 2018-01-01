Police dive team pulls body from pond airport

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found floating in a pond Monday morning at the Naples Municipal Airport on Airport-Pulling Road.

A passerby discovered the body around 8:30, and called 911. The pond is near the entrance to the airport.

Police tell Fox 4 that an unidentified male body was pulled from the pond Monday morning. While they did not release the man's name, several people gathered at the scene broke down in tears. They were too distraught to speak to media.

Meanwhile, dive crews returned to the pond to search for items related to the victim.

"They are just looking for supplemental items that may be associated with the death," said Lieutenant Seth Finman of the Naples Police Department.

Finman said it was unclear how long the man's body had been in the water.

As the divers probed the pond - which is on the airport's property - it was business as usual at the airport itself.

"This is isolated to this lake," Finman said.

No further details have been released at this time.

"We don't rush anything," Finman said. "We want to be as thorough as possible."