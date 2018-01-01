wx_icon Mason City 26°

Todd Ricketts will be the next RNC finance chair

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 2:31 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 2:47 PM

Todd Ricketts is set to become finance chairman for the Republican National Committee, after casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned his position last week in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Two sources familiar with the decision confirmed Ricketts' selection to CNN.

Ricketts, a successful businessman and co-owner of the Chicago Cubs, emerged as a prominent booster for President Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, after initially supporting Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during the Republican primary. Trump nominated Ricketts as his deputy commerce secretary last year, but Ricketts ultimately withdrew his bid in April.

Also discussed at high levels for the finance chair post were Louis DeJoy, a deputy finance chairman for the RNC, and Tom Barrack, a billionaire and longtime friend of the President.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

