Sarah Palin Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Personal: Birth date: February 11, 1964

Birth place: Sandpoint, Idaho

Birth name: Sarah Louise Heath

Father: Charles Heath, a teacher

Mother: Sarah (Sheeran) Heath

Marriage: Todd Palin (August 29, 1988-present)

Children: Trig, April 18, 2008; Piper, March 19, 2001; Willow, July 5, 1994; Bristol, October 18, 1990; Track, April 20, 1989

Education: University of Idaho, B.S., 1987

Other Facts: First female governor of Alaska.

Was a runner-up in the 1984 Miss Alaska pageant.

Her fifth child, Trig, was born with Down syndrome.

Timeline: 1992-1996 - Member of the Wasilla City Council.

1996-2002 - Mayor of Wasilla, Alaska.

2002 - Loses bid to become lieutenant governor.

2003-2004 - Serves on the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

November 7, 2006 - Is elected Governor of Alaska, defeating former two-term governor Tony Knowles (49% to 41%).

December 4, 2006-July 26, 2009 - Governor of Alaska.

July 28, 2008 - Alaska state legislators vote to hire an investigator to determine if Palin fired former state Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan because he would not fire Palin's former brother-in-law, Mike Wooten, a state trooper.

August 6, 2008 - A former state employee files an ethics complaint against Palin accusing her of using her position to get a supporter a government position.

August 29, 2008 - Named as Arizona Senator John McCain's vice presidential running mate.

September 1, 2008 - Announces her 17-year-old daughter, Bristol, is five months pregnant, and the McCain campaign releases a statement that McCain knew about the pregnancy when he selected her as his running mate.

September 3, 2008 - Accepts the Republican Party's nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention.

October 10, 2008 - State investigator Stephen Branchflower releases a report that Palin abused her power as Alaska's governor and violated state ethics law by trying to get her ex-brother-in-law fired.

October 18, 2008 - Appears on "Saturday Night Live" with Palin lookalike Tina Fey.

November 3, 2008 - Alaska's Personnel Board releases a report concluding that Palin did not violate ethics law in relation to her ex-brother-in-law.

November 4, 2008 - McCain loses the presidential election to Barack Obama.

January 27, 2009 - Launches a political action committee to raise money.

July 3, 2009 - Announces that she will be stepping down as governor of Alaska.

July 26, 2009 - Steps down as governor of Alaska. Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell becomes governor.

November 2009 - Palin's memoir, "Going Rogue: An American Life," is released.

January 2010 - Joins Fox News Channel as a contributor.

February 6, 2010 - Delivers the keynote address at the first national Tea Party convention.

March 25, 2010 - Discovery Communications announces Sarah Palin will appear in an eight-part documentary series, called "Sarah Palin's Alaska," on the TLC network.

November 2010 - Palin's second book, "America by Heart: Reflections on Family, Faith and Flag," is published.

June 10, 2011 - The state of Alaska releases roughly 24,000 pages of emails from Palin's governorship that had been requested in 2008 under the Freedom of Information Act.

October 5, 2011 - Announces she is will not run for president.

January 25, 2013 - Fox News confirms that Palin is no longer an analyst there.

June 13, 2013 - Fox News announces that Palin will rejoin the network as a contributor.

September 2013 - A New Jersey newspaper publisher sues Palin and her political action committee over copyright infringement due to the use of a photo of the World Trade Center site shortly after the September 11 attacks.

January 20, 2014 - In a Facebook post on Martin Luther King Day, Palin sends a message to President Obama, "Mr. President, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and all who commit to ending any racial divide, no more playing the race card."

July 27, 2014 - The subscription-based Sarah Palin Channel launches online.

June 24, 2015 - Politico reports that the Fox News Channel has not renewed Sarah Palin's contract as a paid contributor.

January 19, 2016 - Endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at an Iowa campaign stop.

March 13, 2016 - Palin's husband, Todd, is seriously injured in a snow machine crash in Alaska and is in intensive care. He is hospitalized for two weeks.

June 27, 2017 - Files a lawsuit against the New York Times alleging that a recent editorial falsely portrayed her as responsible for inciting the 2011 shooting of Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords.

August 29, 2017 - A federal judge dismisses Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, declaring that he sees no evidence of malicious intent.