Australian Open Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the "Grand Slam" in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

January 14-27, 2019 - The Australian Open is scheduled to take place.

January 15-28, 2018 - The Australian Open takes place.

2018 Results: Roger Federer defeats Marin Cilic to win his sixth Australian Open in the men's final.

Caroline Wozniacki defeats Simona Halep in the women's final.

Other Facts: Total prize money for 2018 is a record $55 million AUD (about 44.5 million USD), a 10% increase from 2017.

Youngest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (18) - Women's singles, Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners - Men's singles, Ken Rosewall (37) - Women's singles, Thelma Long (35) - Men's doubles, Norman Brookes (46) - Women's doubles, Thelma Long (39)

Most successive singles wins - Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967 and Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most singles titles overall - Roy Emerson (six), Roger Federer (six) and Novak Djokovic (six); Margaret Court (11)

Timeline: 1905 - The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.

1927 - The name is changed to the Australian Championships.

1954 - 35-year-old Thelma Long wins the Women's Singles Championship, becoming the oldest female to do so.

1969 - The name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972 - 37-year old Ken Rosewall wins the Men's Singles Champions, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. He also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001 - Begin paying men and women equal prize money.