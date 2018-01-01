Parts of Northeast state see 8 inches of snow

The snow began in eastern Connecticut overnight and wrapped up around mid-morning on Tuesday.

The Early Warning Weather Tracker headed to the Oakdale section of Montville for noon where up to 8 inches of snow was reported.

"When I woke up this morning, there was a lot of snow outside," said Armaan Maani of Norwich. "I was thinking last night it's going to be only about one inch and when I woke up I was totally shocked it was like 5, 6 inches. It was pretty bad though."

However, crews continue to be busy after a hectic morning.

The main roads may be clear now, but that wasn't the story during the morning commute.

Spinouts, jackknifed tractor trailers on the highway and cars off the side of the road made for a lengthy morning commute for a number of drivers.

One involved a truck on its side on Interstate 395 south by exit 6 in Montville.

On the side streets, drivers can see who has had the chance to dig out.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the storm's aftermath.