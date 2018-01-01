Two adults, two children missing after house fire

Cleveland firefighters say that four people are unaccounted for after a blazing house fire on Cleveland's east side Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported at 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hillview Road when firefighters arrived they found fire shooting from the entire home and spreading to a neighboring home. In total, 34 firefighters responded, fighting a blaze that was primarily wind-driven.

Mike Norman, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department, told News 5 that a 46-year-old woman jumped from the home and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Norman said that the woman who jumped is the mother of an 8-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy that are missing. The woman's 46-year-old husband and her 44-year-old nephew are also missing.

Bonnye Powell is devastated after finding out the house where her nephew lived caught fire. She is still holding out hope that her nephew is okay.

Firefighters said the home is so badly damaged it's nearly impossible to get inside to search for the four missing people. Crews are using equipment to stabilize the home and pump water from the basement to remove excess water.

The State Fire Marshall has also been requested to bring an accelerant-sniffing dog to help in the investigation.

Tactical recovery will be the course throughout the day. Cleveland police have established the fire as a crime scene.

Fire officials can't determine an official cause of the fire at this moment.