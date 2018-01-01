Security tested as two reach 32nd floor of Vega hotel without permission

In the aftermath of 1 October, MGM Resorts and Mandalay Bay promised to increase security, especially around the guest and service elevators. The service elevator is how the 1 October shooter got his weapons into his hotel room.

Scroll for more content...

Two investigative journalists tested security, four months after the shooting. Independent investigative journalists Laura Loomer and Mike Turber walked into the hotel's service elevator unchallenged. The two recorded themselves riding the service elevator to the 32nd floor of the hotel and back to the ground floor about four times last Thursday. They said they made their trips around 10:00 p.m., the same time shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowds below on Oct.1.

Police said this was the same service elevator Paddock used to transport his arsenal to his hotel room. No one challenged Paddock as he rode to the 32nd floor, and no one challenged Loomer and Turber, they said.

"A housekeeping employee just saw us get into this elevator ... Nothing. We just walked in right past security. Basically there isn't any. There's a camera in here too," Loomer said.

Loomer posted the video to her Youtube channel with a clip of a Steve Wynn interview taken after the shooting.

"No public person has ever ridden a service elevator (at a Wynn property) unless they were accompanied by security," Wynn said last fall.

"It's really clear that Mandalay Bay and MGM Resorts have not taken any steps to improve security measures despite the fact that one of the worst mass shootings took place on their properties," Loomer said.

"There's no indication on these doors that tell you this is a service elevator for housekeeping, employees ... nothing," Turber said.

"There's no lock on the door ... It's open," Loomer said.

MGM Resorts saw Loomer's video and responded.

"We are carefully reviewing the video in our constant efforts to evaluate and refine our security procedures," a statement from MGM Resorts read.

Turber recorded another video making the same trip through the hallways and up the service elevator; something he said he's done 27 times since the 1 October shooting.

Loomer has ruffled some feathers at Metro and MGM with her reporting on 1 October, but she said this isn't about her. She said her she wanted to expose a serious on-going security flaw from a company that should know better.

"When you have an attack of this caliber taking place, you would expect the casinos that have millions to spend to implement stricter security, especially given the fact that people are inspired by this attack to carry out their own attacks of terrorism," Loomer said.

Loomer and Turber said they'll share their videos with lawyers for the 1 October victims and their families.

A guard was posted near the service elevator Monday night.