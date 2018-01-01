Murder victim's dad has violent outburst in courtroom

A courtroom grew heated Monday morning as violent words were thrown regarding a violent case.

The father of the man killed inside the Falls Lounge in Olmsted Township over the weekend stormed out of court as the suspects received their bond.

But who killed 28-year-old Franklin Castrucci III is still in question.

"Our son is dead because they drug him up there," yelled Castrucci's father in court Monday.

His father and stepmother both pleaded with the magistrate as 45-year-old Stacy Reed and her brother 37-year-old Joseph J. Veselenik Jr. appeared in court.

Both are behind bars on a $1 million bond for felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder.

But those charges aren't for Castrucci's death.

They are facing charges for stabbing the bartender.

But Castrucci's father says those two are to blame for his son's death.

Veselenik's attorney told News 5 Castrucci's death is still under investigation.

But authorities say this wasn't a random crime.

"Everybody knows each other," the attorney said. "They're best friends."

Olmsted Township police said Castrucci was found dead after a fight was reported at the bar just before 1 a.m.

About 10 people were inside the bar at the time.

"It's unfortunate," Lt. Mark Adam said. "I guess anywhere is not safe and anything can happen in any community. It's just unfortunate it happened here tonight."

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical examiner responded to the scene.

Just in the last year, Reed has been charged with failure to control a vehicle, driving under suspension, carrying concealed weapons, possession of a firearm, using weapons while intoxicated and possession of open container.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.