Search narrows for Wynn's successor as RNC finance chair

The urgent search for a new Republican National Committee finance chair has narrowed to a few apparent front-runners, multiple sources tell CNN, following the resignation last week of casino magnate Steve Wynn.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has privately expressed his support for Tom Barrack, a longtime friend and CEO of Colony Capital, and Louis DeJoy, a deputy finance chairman for the RNC, as possible choices to succeed Wynn. Trump has noted that he believes both men would know what they are doing in the role and could be trusted, said one source familiar with the President's thinking.

Another source close to the committee confirmed that Barrack and DeJoy are among those people who have been discussed at high levels as possible picks for finance chair. The source cautioned, however, that the process is ongoing and other candidates might still emerge as discussions continue.

The search for a finance chair was set off Saturday, when Wynn submitted his resignation to RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. A Wall Street Journal story published Friday detailed decades of alleged sexual misconduct toward employees by Wynn.

Wynn did not endorse Trump during the election, but Trump described him in 2016 as a "great friend."

To replace Wynn, the President and the RNC will likely look to another loyalist -- which is why Barrack and DeJoy currently top the list.

Barrack served on Trump's economic advisory team during the campaign and later chaired his inaugural committee. But his consideration for the finance chair role might be complicated by an October interview with The Washington Post, in which Barrack said he was "shocked" and "stunned" by some of the President's rhetoric, adding, "In my opinion, he's better than this."

DeJoy, a former CEO of New Breed Logistics, hosted a fundraiser at his North Carolina home in October to benefit Trump and the RNC, which the President attended.

It is not clear how soon the RNC plans to make its decision. Committee members will convene this week in Washington for their annual winter meeting, where Trump is scheduled to speak.