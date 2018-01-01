Georgia city to remove Confederate monument

The confederate monument in Decatur will be removed, but county leaders don't know where to put it yet.

Last week we told you the county decided it was time to move that monument. State law bans it from being destroyed.

Sitting right in the middle of Decatur Square, a confederate monument built in the early 1900s during the height of Jim Crowe laws, the statue is offensive to many.

"A little uneasy honestly." Yeah how so?Just there's a lot that comes from it the confederacy and just being an African-American woman. And knowing it's right outside my job."

Last week the Dekalb County Board of Commissioners voted to remove the statue. But the problem? They don't know where to put it.

"A part of that resolution means we will ask the public for suggestions on where to put the monument."

Georgia law makes it illegal to destroy a confederate monument. But county leaders say they could place it somewhere not as public.

"Right now it is located in a very central place of honor. Right in front of the court house. You can't enter the outside of the courthouse without passing that statue and it probably doesn't belong there."

The county doesn't know how much it will cost to move the statue but plans to use tax payer dollars. Some people like David Bell say it's not worth the hassle.

"I think it's fine where it is. I think it's probably a waste of time and money to move it."

The county says where ever they move the monument they hope to add signage explaining its history.