Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- A Russian military jet performed an unsafe intercept of a US Navy P-3 Orion surveillance plane while it was flying in international airspace over the Black Sea Monday, three defense officials told CNN. The American pilots reported that the Russian jet came within five feet of the US plane, according to two of the officials. The Russian jet's action forced the US Navy aircraft to end its mission prematurely, one of the officials said. Several unsafe interactions between Russian and US military forces have taken place near the Black Sea.