wx_icon Mason City 13°

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 18°

wx_icon Rochester 10°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Uber driver stabbed in carjacking

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a Uber driver.The call for the carja...

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 12:22 PM

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a Uber driver.

Scroll for more content...

The call for the carjacking was issued just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Geraldine, just off St. Charles Rock Road.

Chief Aaron Jimenez said a suspect stabbed a Uber driver in the head and fled the scene in the driver's car.

Jimenez said a dispute over money may have sparked the carjacking.

Police chased the suspect westbound on St. Charles Rock Road, finally cornering the suspect near Missouri Bottom Road on Missouri River Water Green Trail.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events