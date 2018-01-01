Rep. Frederica Wilson won't attend Trump's State of the Union address

US Rep. Frederica Wilson explained Monday morning why the latest development in her longstanding feud with President Donald Trump will be a refusal to attend his State of the Union address Tuesday.

When asked by CNN's Poppy Harlow why she won't attend, the Florida Democrat responded, "to go would be to honor the President and I don't think he deserves to be honored at this time, after being so hateful towards black people and then black countries, Haiti and the whole continent of Africa."

Wilson was referring to Trump's recent comments in which he reputedly decried people coming to the US from "shithole countries."

She continued, "It hurts and he has brought the White House to the lowest and I don't think he needs to be honored with my presence."

Her decision to skip the address is the latest in a months-long feud with the President that began in October. Wilson claimed Trump told the widow of a US serviceman killed in an ambush in Niger that "he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

President Trump responded at the time, tweeting he had "proof" Wilson "totally fabricated" what he said.