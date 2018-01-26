Nikki Haley wants politics out of her Grammy awards

At least one member of the Trump administration wasn't laughing at a skit involving Hillary Clinton.

Scroll for more content...

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted her disapproval over a skit involving the former presidential candidate "auditioning" to perform the audio version of Michael Wolff's bombshell book about President Donald Trump.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it," the ambassador tweeted.

Clinton wrapped up the skit that had musicians auditioning to read the audio version of Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

Haley told Politico's podcast "Women Rule" last week that a rumor she carried on an affair with Trump that was sparked by Wolff is "disgusting" and illustrates the kinds of accusations women in the workplace face. The rumor has not been verified by CNN. Haley, who was South Carolina's first female governor before taking a role in the administration, said she has had to weather similar attacks and salacious rumors throughout her career in politics.

Haley's tweet wasn't the only one from the President's orbit. His son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted his displeasure as well as some snark at the two-time candidate for president.

"Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards," tweeted the President's eldest son.