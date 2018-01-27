Blue Ivy had the best seat at the Grammys

In the Grammy category of best seat in the house, Blue Ivy Carter won.

The eldest daughter of JAY-Z and Beyonc- was photographed seated between her superstar parents during Sunday's telecast, enjoying the show.

As singer Camila Cabello introduced U2 to the stage, the 6-year-old appeared to shush her parents from clapping too loudly.

Fans were thrilled at the rare sighting.

"I have no idea what Blue Ivy is doing but I'm here for it," one fan tweeted.

The brief glimpses of the Carters, without twins Rumi and Sir, caps a busy weekend for JAY-Z.

On Saturday, the "4:44" artist sat down with CNN's Van Jones and, among other topics, spoke candidly about his marriage. His latest album addressed issues of infidelity, which were made public in Beyonc-'s 2016 release "Lemonade."

"For us, we chose to fight for our love," he said. "For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women."

Also on Saturday, JAY-Z was honored at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala. Alicia Keys paid tribute by performing a medley of his biggest hits.

The rapper, who went into the night with the most nominations, left empty-handed after losing out to Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar in multiple categories.

JAY-Z has previously won 21 Grammys.