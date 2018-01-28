Militants attack Kabul military base

Attackers targeted a military base in the Afghan capital of Kabul Monday, authorities said.

The attack comes just two days after more than 100 people were killed when an ambulance packed with explosives blew up in the capital, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

Monday's assault started with a blast at the entrance of the military base, near the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense told CNN.

Of five suspected attackers, three had been killed, Waziri said. One had been arrested and the other was still under siege inside the base.

It's unclear how many people have been killed or injured, but early figures suggest at least two Afghan soldiers have died and a further 10 have been injured.

The Marshal Fahim National Defense University shares the site with two other military facilities, including a NATO base which houses instructors for the academy, according to spokesman Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

The military complex, which is located in the 5th police district of Kabul, is near the site of a suicide bombing in October 2017.