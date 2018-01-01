Woman wakes up to her garage engulfed in flames, makes it out unharmed

A Gwinnett County woman woke up just in time to escape her home as it filled with smoke during an overnight fire.

A neighbor alerted the Department of Fire and Emergency Services to the townhome fire on the 300 block of Barbados Lane.

The woman told firefighters she awoke to "a loud popping sound" and immediately smelled smoke.

Firefighters say the blaze destroyed a parked car in the garage, burned the roof, and part of a living space adjacent to the garage.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.