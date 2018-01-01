Over 5,000 people compete in 34th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament in Devils Lake

Thousands of anglers made their way to Devils Lake, and battled frigid conditions to be part of one of the biggest ice fishing tournaments in the country.

It's a 34-year-old tradition that keeps growing and growing each year.

Over 5,000 people hit the ice at Sixmile Bay in Devils Lake Saturday for the 34th Annual Ice Fishing tournament hosted by the Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

"Young, old, we've got a lot of kids out here. We've had young kids win major prizes before, so that's pretty super," said Jim Moe, Devils Lake Fire Chief.

Anglers tried to reel in perch, walleye, and northern to win money and other prizes.

The Devils Lake Volunteer Fire Department gave away over $325,000 worth of prizes.

They also reeled in over $130,000 for themselves.

"It brings a lot of benefits. We are able to purchase equipment for the department that the taxpayers won't have to do otherwise. So what we do is we purchase new trucks and some high-dollar equipment that we wouldn't be so fortunate to have if we didn't have this tournament," said Moe.

"It's a great time being out here around friends and family. And we are staying in devils lake so it's just an annual event we like to come to hang out," said Chris Deery, angler.

For those that didn't take home any fish or prizes, there is always next year.